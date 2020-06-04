Armenia: Hospitals are running out of room

Medical institutions in Armenia cannot cope with receiving all coronavirus patients in need due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

"I have bad news. The epidemic situation is getting worse. Medical institutions are already in such a state that we cannot hospitalize timely all those in need, " Prime Minister Pashinyan said during an online appeal.

According to him, about 20 thousand people in the country are unaware that they are infected. He urged citizens to abide strictly by the rules of safety.

Before the virus was confirmed to have arrived in Armenia, 118 tests were performed in February with negative results. To date, Armenia is reported to have performed 59,917 tests, of which 10,009 were positive.