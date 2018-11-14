Armenia files criminal case against Gazprom's subsidiary

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ / The State Revenue Committee of Armenia announced major financial violations revealed in Gazprom Armenia, Report informs citing Interfax.

According to the Committee, the inspections showed that the company had committed some violations and did not pay a large amount of taxes. In particular, Gazprom Armenia presented incorrect data on income tax and VAT in 2016 and 2017, as a result the company "paid several billion drams less in tax to the state budget".

As a result of inspections, a criminal case was initiated on evasion of taxes, duties or other mandatory payments. Now the damage caused to the state is being determined, the work is underway to reveal corruption in the consumption of natural gas.