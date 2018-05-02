 Top
    Armenia faces threat of food shortage against backdrop of protests

    Armenian State Revenue Committee expresses concern over obstacles created for trucks with food coming to Armenia© AP

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Revenue Committee of Armenia expressed concern over obstacles created for vehicles with food entering Armenia due to a campaign to block the roads, noting that this could pose a threat to the country's food security.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "All this causes concern. Problems arose in connection with the entry and customs clearance of trucks, which can seriously affect the country's food security," the committee said in a message on May 2.

