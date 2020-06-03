Armenia expects growth in COVID-19 cases: ​Deputy PM

The number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in Armenia will soon increase, the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a meeting of the ruling My Step faction, Report says citing Armenian media.

According to him, all should be prepared for the possible growth in the number of infections in the coming days.

The meeting attendees also commented on the unprofessional statements by the Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

Armenian media earlier reported that Tigran Avinyan and Arsen Torosyan would be sacked for their ineffective activities in the fight against the coronavirus. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will use them as scapegoats.

So far, Armenia reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 170 related deaths. On May 14, the Armenian government decided to extend the state of emergency another month, until June 13.