Armenia did not rule out possibility of purchasing weapons from US

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia can discuss a proposal to purchase American weapons if generous offer is provided.

Report informs citing the Interfax, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said.

“The government is not limited by anything. If there is a generous offer, we will discuss it,” N. Pashinyan said. Earlier, during a visit to Yerevan, National Security Advisor to the US President John Bolton called on the Armenian leadership to abandon the purchase of Russian weapons in favor of the US.