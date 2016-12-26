Armenia delays investigation of criminal case on soldier suicide after losing gambling to officer

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Investigation of the criminal case on death of Armenian front-line soldier Gevork Khachatryan continuing over a year and not completed yet.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the corpse was re-examined in the past period.

According to the information, the investigation revealed humiliation of the serviceman's honor and dignity.

It is stated that Armenian army captain M.Oskanyan organized gambling. The officer put forward conditions that loser will clean canteen within 7 days and feed pigs in his pigsty near the military unit.

According to the information, the soldiers lost gambling and fulfilled the conditions. On the same day, soldier of the unit, Gevork Khachatryan made several calls and committed suicide by shooting himself. The investigation revealed that he was also beaten by another soldier Harut Muradyan.

Captain M.Oskanyan, soldier H.Muradyan were arrested by a court decision. No preventive measure was chosen on senior lieutenant H.Vardeanyan and soldier A.Sargsyan due to lack of evidence.

Notably, Gevork Khachatryan committed suicide on November 28, 2015.