    Armed police to accompany planes to and from Turkey

    They may present in planes as precaution against terrorism

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ A number of international flights of planes from Turkish airports and backwards will be accompanied by armed police.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Turkish minister of transport, maritime affairs and communication Ahmet Arslan said.

    In accordance to the law adopted by the Turkish Parliament last week, armed police may present in planes flying from and to Turkey, as a precaution against terrorist attacks.

    Arslan added that introduction will touch only some flights. He said that employees of Sky police will accompany international flights after flight bound countries sign relevant agreements.

