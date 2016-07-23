 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armed men seized police station in Yerevan released two more hostages

    Two hostages continue to be held by two policemen

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armed men seized police station in Yerevan released two of the four hostages, Report informs referring to Panarmenian.

    Also, the Armenian TV channel Gala TV, announced the readiness of the armed groups to release all hostages on the condition that, "the press point will be organized" within the occupied part of the police station, without specifying the purpose for which it will be created.

    The two police officers still being held hostage by the gunmen: Deputy Chief of Police, Major-General Vardan Yeghiazaryan and Deputy Head of the Police Department in Yerevan Police Colonel Valery Osipyan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi