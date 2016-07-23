Armed men seized police station in Yerevan released two more hostages

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armed men seized police station in Yerevan released two of the four hostages, Report informs referring to Panarmenian.

Also, the Armenian TV channel Gala TV, announced the readiness of the armed groups to release all hostages on the condition that, "the press point will be organized" within the occupied part of the police station, without specifying the purpose for which it will be created.

The two police officers still being held hostage by the gunmen: Deputy Chief of Police, Major-General Vardan Yeghiazaryan and Deputy Head of the Police Department in Yerevan Police Colonel Valery Osipyan.