Gunmen who seized police station in Yerevan will respond to NSS this evening

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The armed men who seized the building of the police station in Yerevan are ready to respond to demands of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) until 19:00 local time.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, member of Armenia's 'Founding Parliament' Movement", former member of ASALA Alec Enigomshyan told reporters.

Negotiations between NSS and representatives of "Founding Parliament" Movement held with my participation. I passed requirementsof National Security Service to the members of the group "Sasna tsrer" that hold the police building in Erebuni. They are ready to respond this evening", Enigomshyan said.

Notably, a group of armed men holding the hostages for three days at the police station in Erebuni.