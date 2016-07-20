Armed group seized police building in Yerevan ready to release four hostages in exchange for a police chief

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armed group seized police building in Yerevan are ready to release four hostages in exchange for the Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was stated by a member of the armed group Pavel Manukyan.

He said that hostages are provided with food and water.

Notably, opposition group seized police building in Yerevan held hostages for fourth day. During the capture the deputy chief of police Arthur Vanoyan was killed, several law enforcement officers were injured.