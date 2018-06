Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ The counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in two regions of Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, Report informs, a representative of National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) told TASS on Friday.

"The counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Dagestan’s Khunzakhsky and Botlikhsky districts at 4 am. Search for militants is underway," the representative said.