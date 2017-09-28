Anti-terrorist operation conducted in Turkey, 16 people arrested

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the anti-terrorist operation conducted in Istanbul, 16 people suspected of membership in the PKK terrorist group were detained.
Report informs citing the Haber7, the operation was conducted in 9 districts of Istanbul simultaneously. As a result, one pistol, about 10 signal rockets, a large number of propaganda materials belonging to the terrorist group were seized, 20 people were detained. Later, four of the suspects were released, 16 remain in custody.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
