Anti-terrorist operation carried out in Adana, 20 detained

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 20 people suspected of collaborating with PKK terrorist group were detained as a result of anti-terror operation in Turkey's Adana province.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkey's security forces conducted a joint operation with the security forces, fighting units of anti-smuggling, organized crime, drug trafficking and special forces. The purpose of the operation was to detain 30 members of the PKK terrorist group.

According to the report, operations on the search for 10 escaped people continue. As a result of the searches, numerous documents and propaganda materials of terrorist groupings were taken from the apartments where the suspects lived.