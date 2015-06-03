 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Anti-terror operation held in 8 regions of Istanbul

    Their terrorist Revolutionary People's Liberation Party claims to be a member of DHKP-C

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Terror Branch of the Security Council held an anti-terrorist operation in 8 districts of Istanbul - Kucukcekmece, Sultanqazi, Basaksehir, Esenyurt, Atasehir and Bakirkoy, Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency.

    According to the provided information, special police units also took part in the operation. As a result of counterterrorism campaign more than 10 suspects were arrested. 

    As claimed, they are members of terrorist Revolutionary People's Liberation Party. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi