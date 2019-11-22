Another US senator puts veto resolution on so-called genocide

Another senator of US House of Representatives, David Perdue blocked the resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide", Report informs citing the Hay dat.

A few days ago, Senator Lindsey Graham also vetoed the resolution.

Notably, on October 29, the House of Representatives of the US Congress (Lower Chamber) adopted a bill recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide". 405 congressmen voted in favor of the resolution, while 11 voted against.

The bill was presented by Adam Schiff, a congressman from California, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, a member of the Democratic Party. The resolution will also be put on the vote in the Upper House of Congress (Senate).