    Another terrorist attack in Turkey: 4 dead, 7 wounded

    Injured taken to Bitlis State Hospital

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military vehicle attacked in Bitlis province of Hizan region of Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Milliyet, self-made explosive device set on the road on which soldiers who participated in the operation to neutralize the PKK terrorists returned.

    As a result of explosion three people were killed and 6 injured.

    According to the information 1 soldier killed, 1 injured during the operation to neutralize the PKK terrorists in Nazar village of Turkish Hizan district.

    Injured taken to Bitlis State Hospital. 

