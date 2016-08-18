Another terrorist attack in Turkey: 4 dead, 7 wounded

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military vehicle attacked in Bitlis province of Hizan region of Turkey.

Report informs citing the Milliyet, self-made explosive device set on the road on which soldiers who participated in the operation to neutralize the PKK terrorists returned.

As a result of explosion three people were killed and 6 injured.

According to the information 1 soldier killed, 1 injured during the operation to neutralize the PKK terrorists in Nazar village of Turkish Hizan district.

Injured taken to Bitlis State Hospital.