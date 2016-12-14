 Top
    Close photo mode

    Another Iranian army commander killed in Syria

    15 Iranian generals, many soldiers have been killed in Syria fights

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Another Iranian army commander killed in Aleppo, Syria. Report informs citing the Anadolu, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps battalion commander, Hasan Akbar, was killed in the battles in the east of Syria.

    According to information, he also participated in Iran-Iraq war in 1980-1988 and injured.

    15 Iranian generals and large number of soldiers were killed in war in support of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria which lasts for 5 years.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi