Another Iranian army commander killed in Syria

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Another Iranian army commander killed in Aleppo, Syria. Report informs citing the Anadolu, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps battalion commander, Hasan Akbar, was killed in the battles in the east of Syria.

According to information, he also participated in Iran-Iraq war in 1980-1988 and injured.

15 Iranian generals and large number of soldiers were killed in war in support of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria which lasts for 5 years.