Another Armenian serviceman dies in mysterious circumstances

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Murad Ovanesyan, serving as a bulldozer driver in the armed forces of Armenia on a contract basis sustained serious physical injuries in mysterious circumstances on October 4.

Report informs, Ovanesyan born in 1964 was delivered to hospital in critical state but doctors could not save his life as his condition worsened.

Bulldozer driver, who sustained injuries in mysterious circumstances passed away shortly after he was hospitalized.

Armenian law enforcement bodies launched investigation on the incident.