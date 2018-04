Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey decided to arrest another 437 military servicemen.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, today Palace of Justice in Istanbul hosted a trial of 474 soldiers, who were trying to overthrow the legitimate power in the country.

437 people were arrested in the courtroom, 13 of them are generals. 37 people were freed.

In addition, the Prosecutor's Office also released 18 people.