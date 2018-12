Annual inflation in Georgia makes 2.3%

2 November, 2018 13:25

https://report.az/storage/news/d80054052605b0ec1a782e8f9300d903/189affe6-94dc-4ef1-b249-4c8a477a68d8_292.jpg Tbilisi. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Inflation in Georgia made up 0.3% last month, Report’s local bureau informs citing the National Statistic Office of Georgia. The annual inflation in the country was 2.3%.

