Ankara-Tehran train attacked: no casualties

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The attack took place in Ganch region of Turkey's Bingol province due to a mine explosion, Report informs citing Turkish media.

Salim Kusshgar, the governor general of Bingol province said that the Ankara-Tehran passenger train, called the Trans Asia Train, has been attacked by the PKK terrorist group.

'A number of the train's wagons were damaged, but the explosion caused no human casualties and the train continued its procession,' he added.

According to Hurriat, the mine was exploded using a remote control device.

Still no group has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack.

That is while unrests in Turkey following a suicidal attack of pro-Kurdish activists in Suruch in southern Turkey that left 31 people killed and some 100 more injured last week.

Dozens of Turkish police and military forces are among the incident's casualties.