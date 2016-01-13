 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ankara hosts 8th conference of Turkish Ambassadors to foreign countries

    Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun attends conference

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ 8th conference of Turkish Ambassadors to foreign countries is held in Ankara.

    Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Deputy PM Numan Kurtulmuş, representatives of TIKA, AFAD, YTB and other organizations attended the conference.

    The attendees discuss most actual regional issues, results of last year on foreign policy as well as goals set for 2016.

    Notably, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun attends the conference. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi