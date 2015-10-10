Ankara explosion video appeared on Internet - VIDEO

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ A video of the moment of the explosion in Ankara was uploaded on Internet. Report informs, young people were dancing and waving banners as a massive fireball erupts.

The explosions occurred near a train station where people were gathering for a peace march to protest against the conflict between the state and Kurdish fighters in southeast Turkey.

At least 30 people have died and more than 126 were injured.

The peace rally was organised by a trade union to denounce increased violence between Kurdish rebels and Turkish security forces.

The government has said they believe the blast was a terror attack and are investigating claims that a suicide bomber was responsible.