Angela Merkel will pay a visit to Turkey

26 January, 2017 16:14

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Turkey on February 2. Report informs referring to the Ulusal kanal TV. German Chancellor will meet with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım. Angela Merkel is expected to meet with German military at Incirlik base in Turkey.