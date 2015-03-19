Angela Merkel: "Eastern Partnership" not directed against Russia"

Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "European Union" Eastern Partnership "project is not directed against Russia."

"Report" informs referring to the Georgian media, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it.

According to him, the purpose of the partnership is not include the countries that joined the project, to the EU or NATO.

"The target of the agreement is to support the provision for a better future for the people in these countries and to form a legal state and successful economy. The position of "Eastern Partnership" on not directing to any government remains unchanged," he said.

The adherents of "Eastern Partnership" were Poland and Sweden. This project was approved by the EU summit in Brussels in 2008. In Prague, it was officially founded in May 2009. The aim of this program is to bring Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia nearer to the European Union.