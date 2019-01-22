American citizen detained in Russia charged with possessing state secrets

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/f1b786c29b42d96863cc67109c2d1c9e/307c161d-10de-45c1-bf22-7cb240c1345a_292.jpg

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Paul Whelan, the US citizen accused of spying in Russia, was found with "evidence that constitutes state secrets," his lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov told CNN on Tuesday.

Whereby, the lawyer didn't specify what data Whelan possessed.

The lawyer explained that he could not disclose the materials of the case, however has the right to confirm the existence of classified information, as such information was distributed in press releases by the Russian Foreign Ministry previously.

Earlier, Whelan's brother confirmed that the detainee has the citizenship of four countries.

On December 28, 2018, Russian FSB detained US citizen Paul Whelan, who was suspected in espionage.

Following the arrest, on January 2, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo demanded the immediate return of the detained American in Moscow.