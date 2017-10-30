 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambulance doctor attacked in Yerevan

    The unnamed person beat the doctor

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambulance doctor was attacked in Yerevan.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, incident took place on Lepsius Street.

    According to report, an unnamed person attacked the doctor and beat him. The forensic medical examination was appointed to determine the extent of the injuries.

    Notably, such attacks are frequent in Armenia for physicians, as well as doctors of the medical aid brigade. In January, the doctor was stabbed. In addition, feldsher was attacked in March. An ambulance nurse was also attacked in the country.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi