Ambulance doctor attacked in Yerevan

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambulance doctor was attacked in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, incident took place on Lepsius Street.

According to report, an unnamed person attacked the doctor and beat him. The forensic medical examination was appointed to determine the extent of the injuries.

Notably, such attacks are frequent in Armenia for physicians, as well as doctors of the medical aid brigade. In January, the doctor was stabbed. In addition, feldsher was attacked in March. An ambulance nurse was also attacked in the country.