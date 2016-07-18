Ambassador: US had nothing to do with Turkey's coup attempt

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ US had nothing to do with Turkey coup attempt.

Report informs citing the "News-Georgia", US ambassador to Georgia, Ian Kelly told reporters.

According to the diplomat, US Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with his Turkish counterpart and told him that Washington was ready to help in the investigation of the military coup attempt.

"The United States firmly declare that they support Turkey's democratically elected government and deny any connection with the events in this country. We support detailed survey in order to identify the organizers of the rebellion. We are ready to help Turkey in this issue", Kerry said.