Ambassador: Turkish President will visit Russia in March

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President will pay a visit Russia in the first half of March. Improvement of bilateral relations will be discussed.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Hüseyin Diriöz told Interfax.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Moscow scheduled for the first half of March. As a part of the visit, the president will hold fourth meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the last six months", H.Diriöz said.

According to diplomat, further steps to establish and improve bilateral relations in various areas will be discussed in the meeting.