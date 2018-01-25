Ambassador: Turkey will continue military operations in Syria until terror threat is eliminated

© Report

Tbilisi. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Turkey will continue military operations in Syria until terror threat is eliminated.”

Georgian bureau of Report informs, Turkish ambassador to Georgia, Fatma Ceren Yazgan told at a press-conference on January 25.

She said Turkish anti-terror operations entitled the Olive Branch in Afrin region of Syria is being carried out in line with given UN Security Council resolutions: "These operations are not against Kurdish people living in Syria, but aimed at PYD and YPG, wings of PKK terrorists group in Syria. This is Turkey’s support operation only for ensuring peace in Syria.”

The ambassador said PKK is internationally recognized terror organization: "This organization has already crossed beyond its borders and started to commit terror attacks in a wider region. This seriously worries Turkey. Because this terrorist attacks are also serious threat for Turkey.”