Ambassador of Iran: Сrisis in Syria began as a result of intervention of foreign countries

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The crisis in Syria began as a result of intervention of foreign countries. Western countries provided the terrorist group of Al-Qaida with armaments and financial resources to fight against the legitimate government of President Bashar al-Assad". Al-Qaida militants carry out terrorist acts, killing people of Syria. The US administration has officially announced its support to the Syrian opposition. Even the US Congress has made a decision on arming the Syrian opposition. Report informs, it was stated by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakaayeen, commenting on the current situation in Syria.

"The US has officially declared that it has created both Taliban and Al-Qaida and that those militant networks carry out Washington’s interests", noted the Iranian Ambassador.

In conclusion, the diplomat stated, Iran believes that any decision should be made by the will of the people: "We cannot call act of terrorism as Islamic awakening. Islam is against killing of thousands of innocent people and destruction of mosques and other places of worship. We cannot justify the crimes committed under the pretext of Islam".