Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran is sensitive to the issue of Jerusalem. Iran is trying to have peace in the region and prevent wars".

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told reporters.

"We try people not to be displaced from their homelands and live comfortably. Muslim countries must be a union, this union must be powerful. These issues will be discussed at Istanbul meeting tomorrow", he said.