Ambassador: Iran developed its own plan for resolving the Syrian crisis

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran is assisting the Syrian people on a massive scale."

Report was told by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen, commenting on situation in Syria and Iran's support for the country.

According to him Iran is meeting Syria’s needs for medicines and medical technology, and its experts are repairing and helping to operate the country’s electrical grid. Of course, conditions in Syria remain extremely difficult due to the interference by the West and some regional countries.

Tehran stands ready to provide all possible assistance to the democratic processes taking place in Syria in order to “restore peace and stability in that country.

Iran developed its own plan for resolving the Syrian crisis that involved an end to the violence, a comprehensive national dialogue and preparations for new parliamentary and presidential elections free of any pressure.

M.Pakayin said that Iran Accepts Russian Invitation to Attend Talks on Syria Conflict and we will attend the international talks on Syria's this week in Vienna. I believe our thinking with Russian on the situation is very similar. We support anybody’s involvement against ISIS, provided that it’s serious. The problem with the western coalition against terrorism was that it was never serious, because it had political inhibitions against hitting ISIS, because they believe that hitting ISIS before they have a solution for Bashar al-Assad would help Bashar. So there is just a show going on, and that is why the ability of ISIS has not even been dented over the past year.