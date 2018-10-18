Ambassador: "Georgia is not ready to be a EU member"

Tbilisi. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgia is not ready to become a member of the European Union", EU's new ambassador to Tbilisi Carl Hartzell said at a meeting with media representatives, according to the Georgian bureau of Report News Agency.

He said all available tools to bring Georgia to the EU should be used: "As you know, the Association Agreement stipulates for Georgia's compliance with the EU standards. The goal of the free trade agreement is to bring Georgia closer to the organization by implementing reforms. Brussels has different views on the European Union's enlargement. However, there is a unanimous idea on using any instrument available in the country to bring Georgia closer to the organization.

The future will depend on how the European Union will develop in the coming years."