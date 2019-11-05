Ambassador: Erdogan may visit Russia in connection with opening of Turkish Stream

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may visit Russia in connection with the opening of the Turkish Stream this year. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to the Russian Federation Mehmet Samsar who spoke during a meeting with Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko.

"It is planned to put into operation 'Turkish Stream' this year. In connection with its opening, a top-level visit can be made to Russia, " Samsar said.

Later he clarified to reporters that there is no detailed information about a possible visit yet. According to him, this can be either a visit by the president or the minister.

"Such negotiations are ongoing between our countries," the Turkish diplomat added.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that there is no exact date for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Russia.

Notably, the launch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline is planned before the end of 2019.