Ambassador: Belarus has one last step to the visa-free regime with EU

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus has one last step to the visa-free regime with EU, head of the EU office in Minsk Andrea Wictorin said in the interview to TUT.BY portal, Report informs citing Russian media.

"We made a compromised proposal. I think this will be the last step and we will just have to complete the procedure. As soon as we have a green light, the procedures will take 2-3 months to complete from the European side. I do not have how much it will take for the Belarus side. And then it (the agreement on visa-free regime-Ed.) will be enacted," Wictorin said.

She also noted that the European side is taking all necessary steps for the soonest completion of the process. "The European side is doing everything to sign the agreements. It is in our interests," she said.