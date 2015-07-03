Amano: Iran and IAEA reach understanding on nuclear controverses

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and the IAEA reached an understanding to resolve the disputed nuclear program. Report informs referring to Russian media, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, said commenting on the results of his visit to Tehran.

"I believe that both sides have a better understanding of certain aspects, although much of the work is ahead", said Amano.

"We also discussed the progress of negotiations between Iran and the "P5+1" to develop a comprehensive plan of joint actions and issues verification activities of the agency in the context of such an agreement", added Amano. According to him, "the purpose of the visit was to improve the work on the resolution of all outstanding issues relating to Iran's nuclear program, including a clarification of the possible military dimensions."