Alleged Istanbul's Sultanahmet attacker identified - PHOTO

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Suicide bomber from attack in Istanbul's Sultanahmet identified as Nabil Fadli, a 28 year old Syrian citizen who was born in Saudi Arabia.

The alleged attacker was born in Saudi Arabia in 1988, Turkish officials said. He recently entered Turkey through Syria, officials said. Fadli was not on a watch list, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

The blast happened near the iconic blue mosque in Sultanahmet, a historic, tourist district, around 10:20 a.m. local time, January 12. Some of the victims were part of a 33-person German tourist group that was at the site at the time.



