​Allahshukur Pashazadeh: CMO supports Russia's military operation in Syria

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) supported the Russian military operation against Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazadeh said.

"Today it is essential to confront the spread of certain forces of religious fanaticism and extremism from abroad or from within. It is important to apply measures for prevention of terrorists' plans that threaten stability of our space, which is their next target," - Pashazade said during the opening ceremony of VIII International scientific-practical conference named "The ideals and values of Islam in the educational space of XXI century" in Ufa.

According to him, Caucasian Muslims support "Russia's combating international terrorism, and Russia's activities on combating ISIS, who are defaming the name of the world's religions, trying to link Islam with terror, violence and vandalism in the eyes of the world".

"It is possible to oppose extremism, radicalism, only by joint efforts of states, political figures and religious organizations", added the CMO chairman.