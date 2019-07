Former Turkish economy minister Ali Babacan resigned from ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) membership.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, he issued a written statement on this.

Notably, Ali Babacan and former Deputy Prime Minister Bülent Arınç said they would form a new political party.

Notably, Ali Babacan was born in Ankara on April 4, 1967. He served as Foreign Minister of Turkey in 2007-2009 and Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey in 2009-2015.