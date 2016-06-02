AKP Spokesman: 'Bundestag's resolution will seriously damage Turkish-German relations

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Adoption of the resolution on the so-called genocide at German Bundestag will seriously damage relations between Turkey and Germany'.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Yasin Aktay said commenting on the resolution, adopted at Bundestag on the event in Ottoman Empire in 1915.

'Decision of German parliament is not a friendly conduct', he stressed.

According to Reuters, AKP will submit proposals to Turkish Grand National Assembly on the Bundestag's resolution.