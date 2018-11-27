AKP names candidates for mayor of Ankara and Izmir cities

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AKP) nominated Mehmet Özhaseki as chairman of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality.

Report informs citing the CNNTurk that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the due statement at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Mehmet Özhaseki is the AKP deputy chairman and former minister.

He said Nihat Zeybekci was nominated by AKP's İzmir Metropolitan Municipality. Nihat Zeybekci has been elected as a member since 2011. He was the Minister of Economy in 2013-2015 and 2016-2018.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the names of candidates for municipal chiefs of 60 out of 81 municipalities are known. He will announce the candidates of the remaining 21 provinces after his return from his South America trip.

Notably, municipal elections will be held in Turkey on March 31, 2019. The G-20 summit will take place in Argentina on November 30 to December 1.