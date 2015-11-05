 Top
    Air Force Head: Russia has sent missile systems to Syria

    We must be ready, he stated.

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has sent missile systems to Syria to protect its military forces there, the head of Russia's air force said on Thursday.

    Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said fighter jets could be hijacked in countries neighbouring Syria and used to attack Russian forces.

    "We have calculated all possible threats. We have sent not only fighter jets, bombers and helicopters, but also missile systems," Report informs referring to the Russian media, Bondarev told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

