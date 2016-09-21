 Top
    Air ambulance crashed in Iran

    One person has died and several other people were injured

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ One person has died and several other people were injured when an air ambulance crashed in the north of Iran.

    Report informs citing the TASS, helicopter crashed after it collided with an electricity pole during landing, while on a mission to transport injured passengers to hospital in a mountainous area.

    It says rescue teams have been deployed to the site of the crash.

    Air accidents are not uncommon in Iran, and are often thought to be caused by aging aircraft and poor maintenance.

    Mountainous areas in northern Iran often experience high winds, heavy rainfall and low visibility.

