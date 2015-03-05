Ahmet Davutoglu: We will not fight in Mosul

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actually we will not fight in Mosul.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, this was announced by Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview on the plane during a visit to the United States.

The head of government, talking about supporting the Iraqi army in the fight against IG, said: We will provide all possible assistance to the Iraqi army in the battle for the liberation of Mosul from IG groups, but not participate in the battle.Turkey is not a supporter of bloody battles in Iraq and Syria. However, if there is an attack on Turkey, we will immediately retaliate. We have the potential and power.We support those organizations that receive the strength and support of the people. Elected head of Mosul Nudzheyfi is still the head of the city for us.