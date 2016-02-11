Ahmet Davutoglu: We can bomb positions of Kurdish terrorists in Syria

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In case of provision of regular support for Kurdish terrorists by Syria due to the fight against terrorism carried out by Turkeywe will have to resort to measures that have been taken in Iraq with respect to Kandil."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said that at a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Speaking about crimes against humanity in Syria, the head of the Turkish government asked the US to specify its position on the issue of YPG, which is considered a terrorist wing of the Democratic Unity Party - PYD (Syrian wing of the terrorist PKK).