Ahmet Davutoğlu: 'I prefer change of chair to change of a friend'

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'I will be faithful to our president. No one should doubt that. We are family friends'.

Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said in a press conference at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) central headquarters on May 5.

As a scientist of 25 years, I am proud for my services to our nation. Saying 'I think it's time to share our perspectives', A.Davutoğlu divided his political activities into three stages and spoke about his works in the party headed by him as well as in the government.

He stressed that he has no personal issues within the party: 'They ask me why I don't stand for chairman at the extraordinary congress. It is not repentance. Why have I took this decision? I have my own principles. I have not required a post any time. I have been elected as a chairman by consent. I didn't not carry out any bargain. There is a saying that you should have a good companion before travelling. But I have not observed it. We all had to give a report. I prefer change of chair to change of a friend to continue union in the AKP. I will be faithful to our president. No one should doubt that. We are family friends. As an MP, I will continue my fight for democracy'.