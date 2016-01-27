Rouhani: 'We hope the better ties with U.S'

Baku. 27 January, REPORT.AZ/ A day after nuclear-related economic sanctions on Iran were lifted, President Hassan Rouhani took to Twitter to mark an achievement that had been the central focus of his administrationç Report informs citing the foreign media.

"The legs of Iran's economy are now free of the chains of sanctions," he proclaimed.

On Tuesday, however, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a more sober assessment in a letter to the president.

Sanctions relief alone is "not enough to boost the economy and improve the lives of people," the country's ultimate authority wrote.

The differing reactions illustrate the mixed feelings here as a landmark nuclear deal comes to fruition.

The accord, signed in July after months of negotiation between Tehran and a group of world powers including the U.S., ended an array of economic sanctions in return for constraints on Iran's nuclear program.