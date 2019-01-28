Afghan President: We will try to reduce presence of foreign troops to zero

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Kabul will try to reduce the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan to zero”, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that he spoke on the air of the state TV channel RTA.

"We will try to reduce the number of foreign troops to zero on the basis of a clear plan," Ashraf Ghani said before people.

At present, there are more than 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan.

Earlier it was reported that US and Taliban agreed on a project for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.